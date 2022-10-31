Today is officially Halloween, so the celebrations are everywhere, whether in video games with special events, and of course, the movies were not going to be left off the list. For that reason, Warner Bros. Y New Line Cinema have decided to release the first look at Evil Dead Risezombie franchise that had already announced its return.

This installment comes after Ash vs. The Evil Dead, television series that brought Bruce Campbell back to the franchise, and was greenlit after unsuccessful attempts to make a sequel that would have tied the stories of Army of Darkness of 1992 and the remake of 2013. Here you can see the first look at the Deadite monster that will appear in the film.

This is what the producer of the film mentioned, sam raimiregarding the choice of the director for the product, lee cronin:

He had always loved Evil Dead, and I loved The Hole in the Ground. And they brought that image to the executives that I work with and they showed it to me and I thought, this is really a great director. And we met and talked and he said that he really liked The Evil Dead. And I said, then why don’t you do the new one? I think you’re the kind of person I’d like to be. He said great. Let’s go. We put together a script and we gave him notes and he made some changes and then we raised money for the movie and he went to New Zealand to shoot it with my partner, Rob Tapert. Now Bruce Campbell is working with him on sound post-production.

For now it is only said that Evil Dead Rise debuts in the 2023.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: This franchise has always been very interesting, especially to see these October dates. So, it will be interesting to see her back in theaters next year.