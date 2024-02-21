A little over a year ago, Shadow of the Erdtree was officially announced, which is the official DLC for the consecrated Elden Ringbecause for those who do not place too much importance on the industry, it won the award for best video game of 2022 in the well-known Game Awards of said year. And although the revelation of this content was made, it would be a long time until Bandai Namco and FromSoftware give news on the subject.

In fact, a day before this note it was confirmed that they would be releasing a three-minute video, in which we will see the principles of gameplay. So we get to the video and we can say that everything looks in the most spectacular way, since there is an expanded story, more enemies, bosses and weapons that will make us defeat them in a few seconds. For its part, the lore could be told more concisely, since there were elements that were left in the air in the original game.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the game:

Explore the Between Lands, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the hit DARK SOULS video game series, and George RR Martin, author of The New York Times bestselling fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the mysteries of the power of the Elden Circle. Face fearsome creatures and meet adversaries with tumultuous pasts and characters with their own motivations to help you advance or complicate things. Remember that the game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Regarding the DLC, it has been confirmed that, just as the rumors indicated, Shadow of the Erdtree It will be available on June 21, 2024, and will be priced at $39.99 dollars. Via: Youtube

Editor's note: It's definitely content that people are going to be looking forward to playing, especially those who are enthusiasts of Souls-type games. So, we will have to wait a little longer to finally buy the expansion and explore it to its maximum horizons.