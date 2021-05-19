Die Hard’s John McClane hits Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War tomorrow, but we can see his in-game model now.

Once you’ve downloaded Black Ops Cold War’s latest update, which prepares the game for the mid-season three refresh, you can see McClane as a “coming soon” operator.

I’m not sure what I was expecting! Call of Duty’s McClane looks a lot like McClane from the first Die Hard film, which is what you want, really.

We’ve already seen Rambo in action, but we may as well have a look at his in-game model, too. He looks quite grumpy.

The suggestion is neither Bruce Willis nor Sylvester Stallone have recorded new lines for their characters’ Call of Duty debut. Rather, Activision has licensed their appearance from the Die Hard and Rambo films, so dialogue will be lifted from the movies instead.

Activision has yet to confirm how much John McClane and Rambo will cost, but I would expect them to be priced 2400 COD Points – or £ 16.79 – each.

Last night, Activision confirmed some new points of interest, including Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard, are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone’s map this week as part of the Season Three Reloaded update and the limited-time ’80s action movie hero event.