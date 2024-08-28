For those who don’t have it in mind, a few months ago during the summer event a video game was presented that caught the attention among many others at the Xbox presentation, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33which immediately caught the attention of many players for being an interesting proposal. Specifically, it is a turn-based RPG that is reminiscent of some others in the genre, but above all of Persona 5, with a pop-up menu that does not interfere with the pace of progression.

Since that first trailer a lot of information has been coming out about its launch, and the first thing has been that despite having been shown at the event Microsoft It is not exclusive to the company, since it will also be launched for platforms such as PlayStationOn the other hand, it is said that it will not be an open world adventure or anything like that, but something more linear focused on narrative, similar to previously released products such as Final Fantasy XIII.

And now, after a long time, a new gameplay has been released by Kepler Interactive Limitedin which the mechanics become a little clearer.

You can see it here:

Within the video, you can see a brief glimpse of the exploration of maps, in which the avatar of your choice will solve certain puzzles and jump from one side to the other thanks to tools such as a grappling hook that can give users a very convenient boost to reach the goal. As for the battle part, it can be seen that during the enemy’s turn there is a way to dodge attacks or even activate a parry, something that can be seen in the lower left part of the screen.

When the characters have to attack, a quicktime event is activated, which possibly causes more damage to the opponent. They never fail, so there could not be some kind of penalty like the Mario & Luigi franchise, unless we are shown more videos later.

Here is the synopsis of the game:

Once a year, the Peintresse wakes up and paints her cursed number on the Monolith. Anyone whose age matches the number turns into smoke and disappears. Year after year, that number goes down and more people vanish. Tomorrow, she will wake up and paint 33, and we will embark on our final mission: to destroy the Peintresse, so that she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an innovative turn-based RPG with unique real-time mechanics, making battles more immersive and addictive than ever before. Explore a fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France, where you will fight against fearsome opponents. Turn-based combat with reaction system

In this evolution of JRPGs, real-time action powers the heart of turn-based combat. Create unique builds for your explorers to suit your playstyle through equipment, stats, skills, and character synergies. Explore an active dimension to combat: dodge, block, and counterattack in real time, string together combos once you master the timing of your attacks, and target your opponent’s weak points with a free-aim system.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will arrive at PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. There is no release date yet.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: The truth is that this game looks very interesting, and we will have to keep an eye on it in the coming months. I don’t think it will be released until early 2025, but perhaps in the fall of that year.