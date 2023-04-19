Today a new Indie World has been carried out, a presentation in which the new games that go along the independent line are announced, there were many announcements within this framework, which are for all tastes. But there was in particular that did not go unnoticed by lovers of hardcore titles

So it was revealed Blasphemous 2sequel to that platformer that has mechanics of metroid and also touches of Dark Souls. Here you can see his first trailer:

Get up, Penitent! Start a new pilgrimage and fight against the curse of “The Miracle” in Blasphemous 2, from @TheGameKitchenwhich will reach #NintendoSwitch this summer. pic.twitter.com/05vBmX4aat — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) April 19, 2023

For now, the specific release date of the game has not been confirmed. However, the development team ensures that we will have new news in a short time and that the launch window is this summer.

Via: Indie World

Editor’s note: It’s good news that a game like this has its sequel, after all the first part more than fulfilled. We look forward to every trailer that is revealed in future streams.