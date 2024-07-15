It’s been five years since 2K confirmed that a new installment of BioShock is already in development. Although the project has not been cancelled, little is known about this new release. Thus, it is very striking that The first image of this title was recently leaked, which gives us a better idea of ​​the type of project that awaits us.

Recently, Mp1st, a famous insider, shared an image of BioShock 4, where We can see a ball of light, a small sun emitting raysUnfortunately, this is not a representation of current work, as according to the person responsible for the leak, this was captured in 2021, during the early stages of development.

The image comes from one of the game’s artistswhich has remained anonymous to avoid any problems. Previous leaks have also revealed that BioShock 4 It will take place in a fictional city in Antarctica, called Borealis, during the 1960s. Alongside this, Cloud Chamber, a studio that was created in 2019, is in charge of this project.

Unfortunately, At the moment it is unknown when 2K plans to reveal new official information about BioShock 4. Let’s remember that Kevin Levine, creative director of the first three titles in the series, is not related to this project, and is instead working on Judaswhich many fans consider the successor to BioShock. In related topics, you can learn more about BioShock 4 here. Likewise, a remake of the first BioShock could be in development.

Author’s Note:

It’s incredible that it’s been five years since the new BioShock was confirmed. The lack of information about this title is ridiculous, and it makes it clear that the AAA development process nowadays is too long. Sadly, it seems that this won’t change at this time.

Via: Mp1st