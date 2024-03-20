For those who don't have it in mind, this year it will be released Beetlejuice 2, a film that had been awaited for quite some time since the original basically hit the market 36 years ago, and which was well received by the audience of that time. The factor that also helped it become a success was none other than the direction of Tim Burtonwhich fortunately returns for this second part in the creativity that only its ingenuity can provide.

Michael Keaton returns with the leading character, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara They also reprise their roles as Lydia and Delia Deetzrespectively, while Jenna Ortega plays the daughter of Lydia, Astrid, and the star Justin Theroux plays rory. What can be said, Burton was looking for these characters when he found the series of Merlinaand that's how he realized the talent that Ortega he carried with him for more serious performances with light touches of comedy.

Here's a first look at the cast in their outfits:

Here are some details mentioned by Burton:

The sequel begins decades later with the death of a family member. That's all I'll say. Something happens that sets things in motion. We'll see. One thing's for sure: Beetlejuice is back in the game.

It is worth mentioning that one factor that determined the great wait for the sequel is that its actors, including Ryder and O'Harathey had moved on to other projects after the original came out, and no one was really very interested in another film in the franchise. Burton He also admits that he initially didn't understand the success of the first film, so he wasn't motivated to move forward with an idea that didn't excite him.

Remember that Beetlejuice 2 comes to theaters on September 6. The first tape is available in streaming.

Via: E.W.

Editor's note: Something that could be expected from the film is that in the end it is not as good as expected, and that has happened with many franchises that return and try to follow the story. So when attending the movie theater, you have to go with expectations above ground.