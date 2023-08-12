After news earlier in the year that the five-issue series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” would be adapted into a video game, we have had our first look at the project of the Ninja Turtles this week, courtesy of THQ Nordic. The publisher revealed the game of the same name at its presentation on Friday, showing a short cinematic preview of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin“. No release window has been announced for the game yet, but we do know that it will be available on the platforms. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and pc.

The first trailer for the game, shown below, calls it the “official adaptation” of the comic book series of the same name and notes that it is based on the comic created by Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, Luis Antonio Delgado. , and Esau and Isaac Escorza, although he does not indicate if any of them are directly involved in the game. The trailer itself is quite short and doesn’t show much of the gameplay, rather it serves as a follow up to the previous announcement to confirm that the game is in active development.

Black Forest Games, one of many developers that owns THQ Nordic, is mentioned at the end of the trailer. Some of the more recent games developed by the Black Forest include Titan Quest and the newest games of Destroy All Humanssuch as the 2020 remaster of “Destroy All Humans!“, the multiplayer component”Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage“, and “Destroy All Humans! 2: Reproved“.

The description of the game by THQ Nordic takes part of the synopsis of the comic series, which is below to give a better idea of ​​what it is about “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” if you are not familiar with the series.

“Who is the Last Ronin? In a battle-torn future New York, a surviving turtle undertakes a seemingly hopeless mission to seek justice for the family he lost,” a trailer for the book explained. “From the legendary co-creators of the Ninja TurtlesKevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which has been in the making for three decades.

What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic tale of the turtles which sees longtime friends turning into enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Will the surviving turtle be able to succeed?

The game “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” does not currently have a release window yet.

Editor’s note: I hope the movie and the game are better than what I thought of the comic, for which I think I had too many expectations. I’ll give it a second chance.