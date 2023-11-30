With videoThe first local moderate frost of the winter season was measured in Leeuwarden on Thursday morning. The KNMI has issued a yellow code for the entire country, which applies until Thursday morning. In most provinces this is due to slippery conditions due to freezing wet roads or – in the west – possibly snow. In the southern half there is an additional danger due to fog.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
08:05
