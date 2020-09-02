Six months after the start of the worst pandemic of the 21st century, which has claimed almost half a million lives worldwide, researchers in the United Kingdom claim to have found what for now is the first treatment capable of preventing deaths from covid- 19: dexamethasone.

Those responsible for the clinical trial Recovery conducted in the UK today reported that this drug reduces mortality among very seriously ill patients who require assisted ventilation and also among those who require oxygen. The drug has not shown benefit among patients with a milder degree of disease.

According to those responsible for the study, dexamethasone can prevent one in eight deaths among the most serious patients and one life in 25 among those who receive oxygen. These results are still preliminary, but those responsible for the work have said that they will publish them soon in a scientific journal duly reviewed by independent experts.

In all clinical trials there is an independent expert committee that reviews the provisional data and is in charge of stopping it in the event that a drug is found to have benefits so that it can be given immediately to all patients. This is what happened last June 8 during the Recovery clinical trial, which is analyzing various treatments against covid among more than 11,000 patients in 175 hospitals in the United Kingdom.

Dexamethasone is a well-known drug — it was discovered in 1957 — and cheap. It is a corticosteroid with anti-inflammatory effects and suppressant of the immune response that is used against strong allergic reactions and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. The World Health Organization considers it an essential drug for any health system.

A part of the British trial analyzed 2,104 infected people who were randomly selected to receive this drug. Its progression was compared to that of 4,321 patients who received the usual care against covid-19. Mortality among those requiring assisted respiration was 41%, while those requiring oxygen had a mortality rate of 25%. Mortality among patients who did not require these two interventions was 13%. Dexamethasone reduced mortality by a third in the first type of infected and a fifth in the second. In less severe patients, no benefit was seen.

“Dexamethasone is the first drug that improves survival in covid-19”, highlights Peter Horby, a researcher at the University of Oxford and one of the coordinators of the trial. “Survival is higher among patients who require assisted ventilation, so this drug should be administered to all patients in this state. Dexamethasone is cheap, readily available and can be used to save lives all over the world ”, has added the researcher in a press release issued by your institution.

“Although they are preliminary, these results are very clear, dexamethasone reduces the risk of dying in patients with severe respiratory complications,” added the Oxford doctor Martin Landray, another of those responsible for the trial. “It is fantastic that the first treatment proven to prevent deaths is available and affordable worldwide,” he added.

The results are especially positive, coming shortly after those responsible for the trial announced that one of the most promising potential treatments – hydroxychloroquine – has no positive effects on hospitalized patients. The British trial is also testing the effectiveness of other treatments, including plasma from recovered patients.

Antoni Trilla, doctor at the Hospital Clínico de Barcelona and scientific advisor to the Government, calls for caution: “After all the problems with other drugs, it is necessary to apply an extra dose of caution.” “These are preliminary data, we must wait to see all the data duly published to judge,” he adds.

This treatment has been applied to seriously ill patients in Spain for months. “Until now, it has been the only thing we could say with clinical security that improved the condition of patients,” explains Pilar Ruiz-Seco, assistant of internal medicine at the Infanta Sofía hospital in Madrid. “But before deifying corticosteroids [la clase de fármacos que engloba a la dexametasona] You have to take into account that they have risks, ”he warns. Until now, this type of drug was contraindicated to fight viruses because it has been shown with other infections such as MERS that it increases viral replication. “In addition, this drug depresses the immune system, which increases the risk of bacterial infections. “Using corticosteroids against a virus is a paradigm shift, but it makes sense because it supports the theory that what really kills in covid-19 is the inflammatory part [la respuesta inmune exagerada, como la tormenta de citoquinas]”, He says.

Preliminary results from the British study support previous ones that had seen benefits from this drug, including a retrospective study of some 400 patients conducted at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid. The job, Not yet reviewed by independent experts, it shows that corticosteroids reduce mortality by 41%. Another work carried out in Spain before the pandemic and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine suggested that dexamethasone relieved severe lung inflammation caused by serious infections. “Despite these results, there is still a long way to go, for example identifying which patients should be given the drug, when and at what dose,” says Cristina Avendaño, clinical pharmacologist at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid and co-author of the first study.

Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, explained today, in his press conference: “This drug has already been used compassionately in many countries, but it is true that doing a clinical trial that proves that this drug has a beneficial effect confirms the hypothesis that its use reduces mortality ”. And he added: “In science the results of a single study, unless they are very solid, are usually not enough to guarantee the results.” In this case, he points out, “it does seem that the results are good. Our drug agency will have to analyze it and propose it to treat the coronavirus.”

