Manchester United have a good chance of reaching the semi-finals in the Europa League. The Premier League club won the first leg of the quarter-finals at Granada CF on Thursday 2-0 (1-0). Marcus Rashford completed a counterattack in the 31st minute after a perfect ball acceptance to the opening goal, Bruno Fernandes (90.) increased shortly before the end with a penalty kick.

League rivals Arsenal FC with Bernd Leno in goal, on the other hand, only scored 1: 1 (0: 0) against Slavia Prague at home. Alexandre Lacazette first flicked the ball against the crossbar alone in front of the goal (62nd), Nicolas Pepé then made it better for the Londoners in the 86th minute. But after Leno was still able to prevent the equalizer, he was powerless against Tomas Holes (90 + 4) in stoppage time.

The Dutch leader Ajax Amsterdam is threatened with the end after the 1: 2 (1: 0) at home against AS Roma. After the lead by the former Bremer Davy Klaassen (39th), Dusan Tadic failed with a weak penalty shot by goalkeeper Pau López (53rd). On the other hand, Kjell Scherpen let a harmless free kick by Lorenzo Pellegrini slip into the goal to equalize (57.). Roger Ibanez (87th) then even scored to win for the Romans, who would be potential opponents of Manchester United in the semifinals.

FC Villarreal, on the other hand, can hope to reach the semi-finals after the 1-0 (1-0) at Dinamo Zagreb. Gerard Moreno (44th) converted a hand penalty to the only goal. The second leg will take place next Thursday.