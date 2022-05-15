This Sunday the Lebanese voted in the first legislative elections since the beginning of the worsening of the economic crisis and the explosion in Beirut in August 2020. The results are expected to be known this Monday, May 16, and will be the revelation, or not, of whether the Shia Islamist party Hezbollah and its allies manage to maintain their majority in the Assembly or not. Election day was marked by alleged corruption and a high rate of abstentionism.

The Lebanese voted this Sunday to elect the 128 deputies that make up their National Assembly. The polling stations have already closed and the counting of votes has begun in some areas, but the final results are expected on Monday, May 16.

Participation in the parliamentary elections was 41%, as declared by the Minister of the Interior, Bassam Mawlawi at a press conference, a figure lower than in the previous electoral appointment of 2018, when 49% of the Lebanese eligible for it voted. .

Since Lebanon last voted in 2018, it has suffered an economic collapse and a huge explosion in the port of Beirut in August 2020 that left more than 200 dead. However, these causes are not expected to break the status quo in favor of traditional political forces, which have been blamed for Lebanon’s worst socio-economic crisis since 2019.

In the last vote of 2018, the Lebanese Shiite Islamist party Hezbollah and its allies, including current President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), won 71 of the 128 seats in Parliament.

Lebanon then moved closer to Iran, led by Shiite Muslims, which dealt a blow to the influence of Saudi Arabia, led by Sunni Muslims.

Election workers sort ballots after the polls close during Lebanon’s parliamentary elections in Khiam, near the border with Israel, in the south of the country, on May 15, 2022. © REUTERS/Issam Abdullah

An election marked by violence and boycott

During the election day this Sunday, several incidents were reported between supporters of rival formations in the regions where Hezbollah has a strong presence.

According to the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE), in charge of supervising the elections, several of its members were attacked at polling stations, especially in Bekaa, to the east, a Hezbollah stronghold.

Harassment of an independent candidate in Beirut’s southern suburbs by Hezbollah supporters was also reported. These events cast a shadow over election day.

Supporters of Lebanese Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the Amal Movement carry flags as they travel in a convoy during the counting of votes in Lebanon’s parliamentary elections, in Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, on May 15, 2022. © REUTERS/Issam Abdullah

In various parts of the country, citizens were offered money to vote for a specific candidate, a practice that, although common, is becoming more widespread in Lebanon.

Although the electoral system, per se, benefits the ruling parties, the main Lebanese Sunni leader, Saad Hariri, chose to try to boycott the day.

In the Sunni district of Tarik Jdidé, in Beirut, a stronghold of Hariri’s party, several inflatable pools were installed in the middle of the streets to express their intention to boycott the elections.

A poster with the image of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri hangs as children play in an inflatable pool, in the al-Tariq al-Jadida neighborhood of Beirut, Lebanon May 15, 2022. © REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

One of the worst economic crises in the world

The World Bank described the economic crisis that the Republic of Lebanon has been experiencing since 2019 as the worst in the world since 1850 and caused by decades of mismanagement and corruption by a ruling class that has remained virtually unchanged for decades.









In almost two years, the unemployment rate has almost tripled, the Lebanese pound has brutally devalued and close to 80% of the population now lives below the poverty line, according to United Nations data.









Lebanon is also experiencing three other crises: the massive presence of Syrian refugees since 2011, the Covid-19 crisis and the consequences of the explosion in the port of Beirut. The political class is accused of corruption and inaction in the face of these problems, which has led to widespread discontent among the population.