The environmental law organization ClientEarth has today filed a lawsuit against the management of the oil company Shell in the United Kingdom for failing to manage the risk that climate change represents for the company.

As reported through

a statement, the lawsuit – the first of its characteristics in history – goes against the 11 directors of the aforementioned company, whom it blames for “failing to comply with their legal duties” included in the British Companies Act, by which they must adopt and implement energy transition strategies aligned with the Paris Agreement. Something that the oil company, the plaintiffs consider, has not done with sufficient diligence.

“It is the first case in the world that seeks to hold corporate directors responsible for not adequately preparing their company for the net zero transition,” the promoters of the lawsuit have claimed.

The demand, which has been echoed by the entire international economic press due to its exceptional nature, comes just after the company published record profits of 40,000 million euros in 2022 due to the increase in the price of energy. A path followed by other giants in the sector, which these days publish spectacular results.

Support from institutional investors



ClientEarth’s lawsuit is supported by a group of institutional investors who collectively own more than 12 million shares in the company and 450 billion pounds (508 billion euros) in total assets under management.

Other names include: UK pension funds Nest and London CIV, Swedish national pension fund AP3, French asset manager Sanso IS, Degroof Petercam Asset Management (DPAM) in Belgium, as well as Danske Bank Asset Management and the pension funds Danica Pension and Pension AP in Denmark.

The relevance of this demand, in addition to the fact that it is the first of its nature, lies in how it can influence from now on the responsibility of company managers, when making decisions that may have implications for climate change.

Paul Benson, a lawyer for ClientEarth, explained that Shell is making record profits (…) but the shift to a low carbon economy is not only inevitable, it is already happening. And yet, the oil company’s board persists with a transition strategy that is fundamentally flawed, leaving the company seriously exposed to the risks that climate change poses to Shell’s future success.”

Shell denies the allegations



In short, the lawsuit does not talk about the consequences that Shell’s business, that is, the burning of fossil fuels, has for the planet, but rather the risk that the company is not already taking into account in its strategies for all investors. a future of renewable energy, which is already being built.

According to the plaintiff investors, among which is the environmental law organization itself that has filed the complaint before the British High Court, it is not being sufficiently taken into account in its global strategy.

Shell denied the allegations, saying its climate targets were ambitious and on track and that its directors fulfilled their legal duties and acted in the best interests of the company. “ClientEarth’s attempt to overturn our shareholder-approved board policy is without merit,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

The plaintiffs insist that “if you scratch the surface” you can see that the company’s investment in renewables is “minuscule.” “Shell is wasting a golden opportunity to position the company in the energy markets of the future,” concluded the aforementioned spokesperson lawyer.