Incredible similarity for the avoidable goals that cost two trophies in the space of two weeks. In the Coppa Italia Martinez Quarta gets burned by Toro, in Prague Igor and Biraghi lose Bowen

Beautiful and fragile, capable of dominating the game with higher-ranking opponents, but also of getting distracted and getting cut in two like a stick of butter by a knife. Fiorentina makes zero out of two in the finals. Within two weeks he lost as many opportunities to enrich his showcase: 1-2 in Rome for Inter in the Italian Cup, 1-2 in Prague for West Ham in the Conference League. In both cases, Vincenzo Italiano has to eat his hands: his team has never played as an inferior team, but has been punished for serious carelessness in the defensive phase.

First Lautaro… — The Olimpico’s approach to the match against Inter was the right one, with Nico Gonzalez immediately breaking the deadlock at the end of a good team action finished off by Ikoné. After 20 minutes, there is the first hole taken by Milenkovic, who is dominated by Lautaro: Dzeko, however, does not take advantage of his partner’s work. Shortly after, a new error, in the department: the Argentine attacker was culpably marked at a distance by Martinez Quarta and caught only in front of Terracciano by an easy through ball from Brozovic. Then, the brace from Toro will arrive and several opportunities not exploited by Jovic and his companions. See also 'Tino' Asprilla, with a sausage, throws a vainazo at Petro's tax reform

Then Bowen — At the Eden Arena in Prague, two more avoidable goals. West Ham go ahead from a penalty due to a hand from Biraghi: the problem is not so much the foul, but the starting situation: a throw-in. After Bonaventura’s draw, in the 90th minute Fiorentina defended too high: Paquetà sent Bowen on goal with a tracer from midfield. “Escape first”, says Italiano to Igor, who has lost his rival together with Biraghi. But the rebuke comes too late. Episodes, details. But they make the difference between victory and defeat. Between one cup, two and none.

