The digital defenders called on governments, institutions and technology companies to join in the fight against digital violence, stressing that “The virtual is real” and that it is essential to question the patriarchal algorithm that perpetuates online gender violence. They also highlighted the need for these platforms to listen to Latin American defenders, as governments have already recognized the urgency of the problem with the approval of laws such as Olimpia law.

For its part, the Senator Andrea Chávez He highlighted the transformative impact of Olimpia law on the lives of many women. Recalled that, during a meeting in Juárez CiudadOlimpia Coral Melo said that feminism had saved his life. “Today we can say that Olimpia law has saved the lives of many new feminist”said the senator. In addition, he reiterated the commitment of the majority parliamentary group to support any initiative that expands and protects the rights of people. Digital defenders reiterated their call to action, insisting that collaboration between governments, institutions and technological companies is essential to eradicate digital violence and guarantee a safe environment for women in the virtual world.

Code, Resistance and Justice: The impact of Olimpia Law on the fight against digital gender violence

In an increasingly interconnected world, digital gender violence has become a silent but devastating threat. In this context, Mexico has marked a milestone in the protection of women’s rights in the digital environment with Olimpia law, a set of legislative reforms that typify and sanction online violence. This movement, which has transcended Mexican borders, finds in technology both a challenge and a tool for the defense of human rights.

The story of Olimpia Coral Melo and the birth of a fight

Olimpia law is named after Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz, a Mexican activist whose life changed radically in 2013, when an intimate video of his was disseminated without his consent. Facing stigma and revictimization, Coral Melo transformed its pain into action, promoting a movement that made visible a problem until then ignored: digital violence against women.

After years of activism, in 2021 the Olimpia law was approved nationally in Mexico. This legal reform recognizes and sanctions crimes such as the dissemination of sexual content without consent, digital harassment and sexants. The legislation not only imposes criminal sanctions, but also establishes prevention and care mechanisms for victims.

An initiative that transcends borders

The impact of Olympia law has crossed the borders of Mexico, inspiring similar laws in countries such as Argentina, Ecuador and Panama. The movement has been driven by digital defenders, women who have experienced violence in their own flesh and have transformed their experience into an engine of change. His work has not only contributed to the creation of legal frameworks, but has also promoted digital education and social awareness about online rights.

In a global context where artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies have facilitated the creation of false and manipulated content, the Olympia Law Movement has focused on the urgency of regulating these tools. One of the most alarming cases is the use of AI for the generation of images and false videos of women, a form of digital violence that is booming and that finds a fertile terrain for its proliferation.

Technology as an ally in the fight against digital violence

Despite the challenges that technology represents in the perpetuation of gender violence, it has also been a key tool in the fight against this phenomenon. In September 2024, the Digital Defense Organization, in collaboration with the Auracatai company, launched the first artificial intelligence platform designed to address cases of digital violence. With a “feminist code”, this seeks to counteract patriarchal algorithms and provide support to victims of online violence.

These types of initiatives show that technology can be used for the prevention and accompaniment of those who have been affected by digital violence. Through data collection, the development of digital security strategies and the creation of denunciation spaces, artificial intelligence is beginning to play a key role in the protection of women in digital environments.

The way to go

Despite the advances achieved with Olimpia law and the growth of movement in Latin America, there is still a long way to go. Digital violence continues to evolve, finding new ways to manifest as technology advances. Regulation, digital education and awareness continue to be fundamental pillars to ensure that the Internet is a safe space for all people.

The story of Olimpia Coral Melo is a testimony of how resistance can transform pain into justice. His fight has allowed thousands of women to find legal and social support to face digital violence. However, as digital defenders emphasize: “The virtual is real” and the battle for a life free of online violence is still far from finishing.

Technology is a double -edged sword, but in the right hands, it can be the key to the freedom and safety of women in the digital world. The first Latin American Summit of Digital Defenders is a way of empowering women, transforming technological tools into allies and building a digital environment free of violence.