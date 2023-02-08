Nvidia has announced the availability of Nvidia Studio laptops with GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs designed for creators, starting with MSI’s Stealth 17 Studio and Razer Blade 18, both featuring GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs for laptops. These products are launching alongside the new GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, designed for gamers. Announced at CES 2023, RTX 40-series-based laptops are three times more efficient than previous-generation flagship laptops thanks to Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture and fifth-generation Max-Q technologies, which accelerate creative workloads to get maximum performance in a fraction of the time.

In addition, Nvidia today releases a new GeForce Game Ready Driver that unlocks the potential of GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, starting with the GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 models launched today. This driver also supports DLSS updates for Hello Neighbor 2 and Perish and adding Nvidia Reflex to World of Warcraft. Perish is out, and GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate performance with DLSS 3 and DLSS 2, enhance the action with ray-traced shadows and reflections, and minimize system latency for more responsive shooting. On February 17, a new update will arrive for Hello Neighbor 2 bringing support for DLSS 2, ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, and RTXGI ray-traced global illumination. Nvidia’s Game Ready Driver program was designed as a way to deliver the best possible gaming experience. This program creates synergy with game developers by establishing a regular cadence of exchanging game builds and pre-release drivers.