Washington.- While campaigning for her husband in Florida, Jill Biden took a break to enjoy a cup of tea.

It was the second stop on a tour of three undecided states, and the reporters traveling with her tried several times to get her to agree to talk with them.

They were curious to know what he would say to Democrats who are very upset by President Joe Biden’s poor performance in the debate and have now asked him to leave the competition.

As she left the coffee shop after having tea with Tampa’s mayor, the first lady headed to her vehicle and turned to look at reporters waiting to ask her questions.

“Why are you yelling at me? You know me,” he said, adding, “Don’t yell at me, just talk.”

She walked away without answering his questions. Jill Biden is well known to the public from her more than three years as first lady, serving in a variety of roles.

Now, she is trying to help her husband save his presidential campaign and is under new scrutiny from critics who have portrayed her as a power-hungry wife who is pressuring her aging husband to run again so she can continue to maintain her White House lifestyle.

Adding to that, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has begun targeting the first lady, claiming without evidence at a Florida rally this week that she and the president’s son, Hunter Biden, are actually running the country.

This week, the president’s 47-year-old wife has toured three swing states to promote support for the Biden administration’s military and is taking on a more traditional role as hostess of the country, welcoming NATO leaders and their wives for the alliance’s 75th anniversary summit.

She and Hunter Biden are known to be the two people Biden listens closest to and both have encouraged the president to stay in the race.

Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, said Jill Biden’s most important role is as the president’s wife, not as one of his many political advisers.

“She is the one who defends and supports him the most because she believes in him and fears for the future of the country if things are different.”