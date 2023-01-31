Tuesday, January 31, 2023
First lady of Colombia will meet in Caracas with Maduro and his wife

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2023
in World
Veronica Alcocer

Verónica Alcocer, wife of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez. TIME

Verónica Alcocer, wife of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro.

The first lady of Colombia was received at the Maiquetía Airport.

The first lady of Colombia, Verónica Alcocer, will meet this Tuesday with that of Venezuela, Cilia Flores, and her husband, President Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas to “strengthen the joint work between the two countries” and talk about cultural issues, according to reports the Colombian Presidency.

Alcocer will attend accompanied by the Vice Minister of Creativity, José Ignacio Zorro, and will visit the National Center for Social Action for Music to learn about the National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs of Venezuela and see the “possibility of adapting it in Colombia” for development from childhood

#lady #Colombia #meet #Caracas #Maduro #wife

