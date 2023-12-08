Ingrid Ribeiro said she found the custom of sending intimate photos to Mayor Rui Filho (PTB) “normal”

The first lady of Arari (Maranhão), Ingrid Andrade Ribeiro, 29 years old, shared an intimate video on Wednesday (Dec 6, 2023) by mistake on her Instagram profile. In the video, the wife of Mayor Rui Filho (PTB), 66 years old, appears naked in a bubble bath. The post was deleted after a few minutes.

“I’m married, I have two daughters with him, and I think that’s super normal. What I don’t think is normal is posting a video like that by accident.”said Ingrid in a video shared on her story Instagram profile. She stated that she often sends intimate photos to her husband, especially when he is not at home.

Watch (4min10s):

According to the first lady, she was talking to Rui about the changes she had in her body after giving birth to twin girls 3 months ago, when she decided to edit a before and after video to send to him.

Ingrid stated that she went to edit the video on Instagram when, during the process, her daughter Lia, who was on her lap, woke up and started crying. She said she doesn’t know when she posted the video by mistake and that she was alerted by an employee while she was taking a shower.

“Something happened to me that I never imagined in my life”, he declared. Finally, the first lady of Arari asked for the support of her followers to report profiles that shared the images. And she claimed to have contacted lawyers to “process” whoever is sharing the video.

O Power360 contacted Ingrid Andrade Ribeiro, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.