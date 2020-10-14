Highlights: First Lady Melania Trump said, her son Baron was also found to be Corona positive

Melania also said, Baron’s Corona report came negative in a later test

On October 1, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Corona were found positive

America

Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, has reported that her 14-year-old son Baron was also found to be Corona positive. Then his report came negative. Initial information from the White House stated that the Baron’s report was negative. Indeed, earlier this month Baron’s father, US President Donald Trump and mother Melania Trump were found to be Corona positive. The First Lady said on Wednesday that the baron also had symptoms of corona. However, his report came negative.

Melania and President Trump were found to be Corona positive on 1 October. After this Melania wrote, ‘Naturally I immediately got worried for my son’. After the test, his report came back negative and he (Melania) was relieved. However, she was thinking about the coming days. Writing a sentimental letter on social media, she says, “My fear came true when he was tested again and he turned positive.” The baron, she says, is a wobbly boy with no symptoms related to the corona.

Read: Donald Trump says, Kovid-19 vaccine will be found before 2020 ends



Melania says, “During this time all three of us were feeling happy because at that time we all could take care of each other. Not only this, we also spent time with each other. ‘ She says her son’s report came negative after this. The First Lady kept the report relating to her son confidential. Apart from all this, Melania has not yet clarified why she did not make the Baron’s positive report public before.