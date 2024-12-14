The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, is finishing her last days in office, and this Friday she starred in a Christmas event with children at the White House, where she received a cut from one of them who It has gone viral on social networks.

Specifically, it was about the event Toys for Totsorganized for families of Marine Corps soldiers. Jill Biden welcomed the children: “Hello! How are you? Happy holidays!“said the first lady.

But quickly, a child responded, correcting Joe Biden’s wife: “Merry christmas!”. The first lady reacted with a gesture and saying “Merry Christmas, yes!”

The anecdote highlights the clash of culture wars that apparently emerged during the Obama administration, when conservatives accused liberals of dilute the Christian holiday of Christmas.

In fact, there is some debate in the United States about the formula preferred by citizens, whether the more neutral “happy holidays” or the traditional “happy Christmas.”

Democratic voters and young people tend to opt for the first formula, although a study cited by the Daily Mail maintains that 70% of Americans use the traditional formula.