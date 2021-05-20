A new book by an American journalist reports on the 2020 election victory for the Democrats. Excerpts from Obama and Jill Biden are already causing a stir.

Washington – Edward-Isaac Dovere’s new book “Battle for the Soul” reveals many rumors about Barack Obama and Joe Biden. It sheds light on the Democratic campaigns that led to the defeat of Donald Trump. Desert remarks that Obama is said to have said about Trump are already making headlines around the world. Journalist Dovere also reports on some of the statements made by the current first lady, Jill Biden, in his book.

New book revealed: Jill Biden allegedly criticized Kamala Harris for comment

The book will be out next Tuesday, May 25th. Some media have an advance copy of Dovere’s new book. The Guardian and Fox News both report on certain contents of the book that concern the first lady. It’s about an incident in the 2019 primaries, where Kamala Harris strongly criticized Joe Biden for speaking in a speech about working with two senators who both advocated racial segregation.

“It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputation of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on racial segregation in this country,” Harris told Joe Biden a few days later. Then, according to author Dovere, Jill Biden was very angry and is said to have sharply criticized Harris.

First Lady insults Harris in phone call – press secretary does not deny statements

“For what he strives for, what he fights for, what he stands up for, do you stand up there and call him an baseless racist?” She said of Harris on a phone call with close followers. She is also said to have had some bad words for Harris: “Go f *** yourself”. The First Lady’s press secretary Michael LaRosa did not deny that she made the explicit remark, as did the US newspaper Politico reported. But he has not confirmed it either. In contrast, he said that the first lady and her team do not plan to comment on retelling of the US election campaign. (tkip)

