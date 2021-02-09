The new first lady at the side of US President Joe Biden has given her longtime friend Michelle Obama a special gift that comes straight from the White House.

Washington – The cleaning up after deselection of Donald Trump is in full swing and does not stop at the US President’s office in Washington. After Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden moved into the Presidential House in Washington, DC, all traces of the unpopular predecessor in the White House began to be removed.

The fact that ex-President Donald Trump had other ambitions than removing the legacies of Barack Obama when he moved into the White House is now surprising to some – that of Michelle Obama planted vegetable garden actually survived Trump’s tenure and was not razed to the ground, as has been suggested. The new First Lady, Jill Biden drew attention to this by sending her friend Michelle a basket of fresh vegetables from the kitchen garden that shouldn’t be there anymore. Michelle Obama provided the photo evidence on Instagram.

White House surprise: Basket of fresh vegetables for Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama’s face was literally written on Michelle Obama’s face. She shared a photo of the bulging basket with fresh one Winter vegetables consisting of kale, kohlrabi, turnips and everything else that can be harvested in winter. In any case, the organically grown vegetables were well received by the Obamas – and had a short supply chain *.

Michelle expressed her joy on Instagram. “So grateful for this lovely meal package from our wonderful one @FLOTUS! The fresh vegetables from the White House kitchen garden are such an enchanting and savory surprise. I love you jill“Wrote Michelle Obama to her longtime friend on Instagram.

USA: Jill Biden gives her friend a vegetable basket – Melania Trump goes away empty-handed

Thousands of likes and comments have since been posted on Instagram under the photo with the vegetable basket. Quite a few users were surprised and at the same time pleased that the vegetable garden in the White House survived Donald Trump’s term in office. Actually wrongly. Melania Trump had invited several children to the garden in September 2017, and thus gave an unmistakable sign of the preservation of the heart project of her predecessor in the White House.

For Michelle Obama the vegetable garden was an important project during her tenure as First Lady of the United States of America. So significant that she even published a non-fiction book on the White House vegetable garden. The Obama’s citizens kept inviting people to the White House and the kitchen garden on certain occasions. (key) (*Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network)

