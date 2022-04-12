The Ferrari 296 GT3 debuted on the track today at Fiorano: at the wheel, two-time world champion Alessandro Pier Guidi and Andrea Bertolini. The pilot from Tortona played the first shakedown, starting the development of the new competition car of the Prancing Horse, alternating with the Sassuolo. The day’s program took place by interspersing sessions of laps on the track in phases in which the 296 GT3 was subjected to control by the technicians of Maranello.

Antonello Colettahead of GT Ferrari sports activities: “Today marks the entry into our future of GT competitions, ed it’s a special time. We chose to carry out the first tests in Fiorano because it is our home and to allow the people who worked on the project to share a very special emotion. The car has an intense test program ahead of it, but we have had some good feedback from this first session“.