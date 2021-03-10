The trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering African-American George Floyd, began this Tuesday with the selection of the first jurors, nine months after the incident that reopened the sores of racism and police brutality in the United States.

Chauvin, expelled from the police, faces charges of second degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The jury selection was to begin on Monday, but it was postponed one day because the prosecution wanted to add a third charge, the one with murder in the third degree.

An appeals court has yet to rule on that petition, but Judge Peter Cahill still decided to start with the selection of the 12-member jury.

After several hours of meticulous questioning by the defense and the prosecution, three jurors will be selected this Tuesday.

Jury selection can take up to three weeks and The first pleadings of the trial are expected to begin on March 29.

Chauvin, 44, was kicked out of police after video showed him crushing Floyd’s neck with his knee for nearly nine minutes.

The agent, who was released on bail, appeared in court on Tuesday in a gray suit and a black mask, standing behind a Plexiglas screen installed as a measure of protection against COVID-19.

Floyd’s death reopened racial wounds in the United States and sparked months of violent protests against racism and police brutality both in that country and in other parts of the world.

The parties’ attorneys have the difficult task of finding juries who do not have a definite position on this case or do not know it.