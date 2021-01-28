A Chaco judge allowed a precautionary measure presented by individuals who asked for the suspension in the province of the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Law (IVE), a decision considered “undemocratic” by representatives of feminist organizations.

The measure was dictated by the fair judge, Marta Beatriz Aucar de Trotti, in charge of the Civil and Commercial Court No. 19 of the city of Resistencia.

The measure is known after the setback faced by the groups that reject legal abortion, called “pro-life”, in Salta, where Justice enabled the judicial fair to reject a collective appeal filed, among others, by former national senator María Cristina Fiore Viñuales.

“There is no place for inadmissibility,” said Julio Leonardo Bavio, head of Federal Court No. 1 of Salta.

The lawyer Marisa Herrera, a specialist in Family Law and a member of the team that drafted the new Civil Code, highlighted the importance of this ruling: “Although the arguments of the Salta judge were very brief, focused on procedural matters, I emphasize that the intention of overturning the National Protocol and its application had no place in the Salta Judicial Power, “he said.

In addition, Herrera pointed out that the judicial process has the legal accompaniment of three men (Vanossi, Bianchi and Barra) “who, in my opinion, are part of the patriarchal constitutional law, of an outdated, conservative and backward constitutional doctrine.”

For Busdamente, the strategy of prosecuting the law promoted by his opponents “lacks logic, being one of the most debated laws in the history of our country, in the streets, in the classrooms and that complies with all treaties and conventions to which that this country signed on human rights matters. “

Along with the IVE, the parliament also approved the law of the Thousand Days Plan, for comprehensive health care in pregnancy and early childhood.