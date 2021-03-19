D.The Bonn Regional Court has dismissed a supplier’s claim in the dispute between the federal government and several companies over the payment of protective masks. It is the first judgment in the complex, in which 85 complaints have now been received, said a spokeswoman on Friday. The background to the legal disputes is the delivery of mouth and nose masks, which the federal government does not pay for, including with reference to quality defects.

In the case that has now been decided, according to the court, a company had offered the delivery of a million masks and won the bid. 960,000 were also delivered at the beginning of May 2020. The remaining 40,000 should be delivered later. However, the federal government complained about deficiencies, for example in terms of permeability or holes in the loops. According to the information, no defects were reported in only 50,000 masks. These masks were also paid for.

The district court ruled that the company was not entitled to the payment of the purchase price for the remaining 950,000 masks in the amount of more than five million euros – not even if other protective masks were subsequently delivered. The federal government has effectively withdrawn from the purchase contract. The masks delivered or offered for delivery are defective and have product defects.

Bund searched desperately for FFP2 masks

The background to the lawsuit complex is a major order placed in April 2020 by the Federal Ministry of Health, which is based in Bonn. At that time, in the Corona crisis, the state was desperately looking for FFP2 masks for clinics and other facilities. In the so-called open house process, it was not the best bidders who won through, but all those who had participated and committed to the delivery of protective equipment. More than 700 companies were awarded the contract, many of which, according to the ministry, failed to meet delivery deadlines and were therefore withdrawn from the contract.

However, this is controversial – some plaintiffs argue that the logisticians commissioned by the federal government had postponed the time and place for the handover several times and, as suppliers, they had no real opportunity to unload the mountains of mouthguards. In other cases, the federal government complained about quality defects, which, however, are in turn denied by some suppliers.