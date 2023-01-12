Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.- Announce the ‘1st Job Fair 2023’ in Puerto Vallarta with 800 vacancies from the service sector such as hotels and property management, among others.

The fair will be held on January 17 and 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the Lázaro Cárdenas Park.

Up to 18 companies will participate and according to the Government of Puerto Vallarta, interested employers continue to register.

The objective of this event is to “continue contributing to the economic recovery of Puerto Vallarta and provide citizens with better job opportunities”, according to the municipal government headed by Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.

The fair is organized by the municipal government and the direction of Tourism and Economic Development.

The companies can join by contacting the Sub-directorate of Business Development at the telephone number 322 2227418, extension 1060or they can register through the Municipal Job Search System, at no cost.

We recommend you read: