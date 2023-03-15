Aaron Picasso, the first Jaimito of “Al fondo hay sitio”, is once again in the eye of public attention: He has published a music video whose lyrics, without being subtle, show his desire to return to the América Televisión series, either for fun, to generate controversy or because he really wants to join the cast with any character. For now, the actor has caused a sensation, although it has also caused a somewhat polarized reaction from his followers.

” title=” Aarón Picasso was harshly criticized on social networks after sharing a parody. Photo: Instagram capture ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Aarón Picasso was harshly criticized on social networks after sharing a parody. Photo: capture Instagram

“AFHS” and the rap parody of the first Jaimito

With the launch of the new rap of the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ in “At the bottom there is room” 2023, Aaron Picasso He hasn’t missed the opportunity to get the most out of the rage and has released his own version of the song. Of course, she took the opportunity to launch hints in the ‘tiradera’ style and do a kind of roast yourself.

“I want to appear”, “Give me the track to rap, I’ll go viral and then maybe they’ll tell me to come back, but let it be now, because there isn’t a job”, is what is heard in part of the song, which has been captured the attention of thousands. Certainly, the artist seems not to have completely disassociated himself from his character or from the program that made him famous. But did you know that he was about to return to the show?

Why wasn’t Aarón Picasso hired as Jaimito for “AFHS”?

Before Jorge Guerra was hired as ‘Jimmy’, Aarón Picasso passed a test to bring his character back to life; however, he ended up being scrapped.

“I would not like to give too much detail, but I am a little embarrassed, a little sad, but these are things that happen in life. There was a casting to which I went (…) to be Jaimito for this season. At first it was a rumor and then it was confirmed, because this has been going on for several months now. First it was a virtual casting and supposedly I passed it because they called me again for the in-person casting”, assured Picasso himself for the “ChiquiWilo” channel.

“People tell me: ‘Why didn’t you want to?’ No, I have wanted to, I have had the desire, but it has not happened. I don’t know the reasons, but for my part I would have loved it because it’s a character I grew up with,” he added.