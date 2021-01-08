There’s all this talk of vaccination distribution and people receiving it but until it happens on your doorstep, this reality seems too distant.

Now we have a first in Salobreña where a member of staff at a residency for the elderly received an antivirus jab on Wednesday last week, making her the first person in town to be vaccinated against Covid-19

The person in question is María Jesús González, who has since announced that she feels fine and is unperturbed by the extra arm now growing out of her armpit … just joking!

Joking aside, she admitted a moment of unease mixed with excitment when she was informed that she would be the first person in Salobreña to be vaccinated

Ms. González explained that her daughter, Carmen, was also amongst the first to be vaccinated, too, as they are the only people from Salobreña who are staff at the residency of New life, which is in Motril.

María Jesús won’t receive the second injection until mid January which means that she must take the same precautions as before because immunity is not assured (or better said, expected) until then.

(News: Salobreña, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Photo: Radiosalobreña)