Alexey Navalny gave his first interview after being poisoned. He is certain who was responsible for the attack.

Hamburg – In his first major interview after the poison attack * on him, the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny * has the Russian head of state Wladimir Putin blamed for the act. “I claim that Putin is behind the act,” Navalny said in an interview with the mirrorwhich was released on Thursday morning (October 1st). He does not see “other versions of the incident”.

First interview after being poisoned: Navalny claims that Putin was behind the attack

Navalny is so sure of this thing because the nerve poison Novichok was used against him. “The order to use or manufacture it can only come from two men – the head of the FSB or of the foreign secret service SWR. ”When asked, Navalny admitted that the GRU military intelligence service was also capable of this. Anyone who knows the “Russian reality” knows: “FSB boss Alexander Bortnikow, SWR boss Sergej Naryschkin and the GRU boss cannot make such a decision without Putin’s instructions. You are subordinate to him. “

Navalny announced in the interview, after Russia to return. “My job now is to stay the guy who isn’t afraid,” he told the mirror (behind the payment barrier), “And I’m not afraid!” Navalny’s chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, had previously said that Navalny wanted to return to his homeland after his recovery. After his discharge from hospital on September 22nd, Navalny still needs a longer period of rehabilitation therapy.

His hands are shaking, “but not from fear, but from this stuff,” he says. @navalny wants to go back to Russia as soon as possible, he has no desire for “emigrant crap”. https://t.co/ct99voKmQO pic.twitter.com/M7dokfJrUP – Benjamin Bidder (@BenjaminBidder) October 1, 2020

Navalny speaks impressively about his poisoning experience: Worse than pain

The prominent Kremlin critic collapsed on August 20 on a flight from Tomsk in Siberia to Moscow. “You don’t feel any pain, but you know you are dying. Right now, ”said Navalny, describing the feeling when he noticed that he was poisoned. A video of the scene on which Navalnys Screams can be heard, he commented: “I looked at it, it is circulating on the Internet under the title ‘Navalny screams in pain’. But it wasn’t pain, it was something else, worse. Pain makes you feel like you are alive. Here you just understand: this is your end. “

Navalny assumes the poison on one surface touched and about the skin to have recorded. “There are many objects in a hotel that you touch before you leave it – the shower, the toilet, the clothes rack, the handle of your bag – you are sure to touch something. That is why it is so important to examine my clothes, ”he explained his suspicions.

Navalny: Evidence was deliberately removed

Just those dress However, Navalny was taken away when he was admitted to the hospital in Omsk. Navalny is convinced that she will never see the things again. “I have no doubt that my clothes have been simmering in a large tank of bleach for a month! So that the traces are removed, ”he said to the mirror and laughed.

Two days after the poisoning was up Navalny at the insistence of his family and his supporters, brought to the Charité University Hospital in Berlin for treatment; In Germany, poisoning with a chemical nerve agent from the Novitschok group was found. Laboratories in France and Sweden confirmed this finding from a Bundeswehr laboratory.

The Russian government rejects the suspicion that Russian government agencies may have deliberately poisoned Navalny. The case has created considerable tension between Berlin and Moscow. The German government expects the member states to jointly condemn the poison attack on the well-known Russian opposition at the EU summit, which begins on Thursday afternoon.

Video: Expression of solidarity: Merkel visited Navalny in the hospital

Chancellor Angela Merkel* (CDU) also showed her support for Navalny by paying him a sick visit last week. The sympathy of Merkel moved Navalny strongly. He hadn't had a great bond with Germany before, that's different now, he said in the mirror-Interview. "The doctors at Charité saved my life a second time and, more importantly, they gave me back my personality."