Nicole Lorch, a longtime executive of First Internet Bancorp in Fishers, Indiana, has been named president of the company and its First Internet Bank subsidiary.

The promotion will be effective at the close of business Wednesday.

She joined First Internet Bank as director of marketing at its launch in 1999 and served in a variety of roles in the 22 years since, including as chief operating officer of the $ 4.2 billion-asset parent company and the bank unit since 2017. She will retain those COO titles.

Lorch will inherit the president roles from David Becker, who remains chairman and CEO.

“Nicole has been an important member of the leadership team, contributing significantly over the years to our growth and success,” Becker said in a news release. “Her unique ability to create innovative solutions, analyze complex issues and communicate effectively has been apparent throughout her career.”