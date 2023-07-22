The courts of first instance in the Emirate of Dubai decided in 90% of the cases before them during the year 2022, at an average of 96.2 days as an average duration of the ruling from the date of registration, according to the annual report of the Dubai Courts, which indicated that this represents the first degree of litigation in the emirate, and it consists of seven specialized courts, including personal, civil, criminal, commercial, real estate, labor and enforcement courts.

The report indicated that the general dismissal rate by the Criminal Court of First Instance increased during the past year to 101%, compared to 79% in 2021, and up from 99% in 2020.

The Criminal Court of First Instance translated this achievement during the year in the dismissal rate related to criminal cases, as it achieved a dismissal rate of 113%, compared to only 70% in 2021, and an increase from 100% in 2020.

The rate of adjudication of traffic criminal cases by the Court of First Instance reached 109% over the past year, down from 137% in 2021, and up from 96% in 2020.

While the rate of dismissal of criminal cases related to immigration reached 101%, compared to 103% in 2021, and 101% in 2020.

The report indicated that the Criminal Court of First Instance consists of several circuits, including major and minor felonies, misdemeanours, traffic misdemeanors, nationality and residency misdemeanours, juvenile crimes and money laundering.

The report stated that the accuracy rate of partial rulings issued by the Labor Court, one of the courts of first instance in the emirate, reached 84.7% during the past year, compared to 87.7% in 2021, and down from 89.8% during 2020.

While the accuracy rate of total judgments issued by the Labor Court during the past year increased to 90.5%, compared to 82.4% in 2021, and at a greater rate than in 2020, during which the accuracy rate of total judgments reached 89.2%.

The total general work of cases considered by the Labor Court during the past year amounted to 16 thousand and 11 cases, compared to 15 thousand and 236 cases in 2021, and a slight decrease from the year 2020, during which it considered 17 thousand and 897.

In addition, the indicator of the accuracy of rulings in the Personal Status Court – one of the courts of first instance in the emirate – reached 81% during the past year, a significant increase from 2021, which witnessed 77%, and in 2020, during which the accuracy of rulings reached 75%.

The annual report of the Dubai Courts indicated a decrease in the average sentence period from the first session during the past year as well by the Personal Status Court, by only 76 days, compared to 94 days in 2021 and down from 96.5 days in 2020.

The percentage of handled cases that exceeded a year by the Personal Status Court amounted to only about 0.1% during the past year, while the general dismissal rate reached 94% of the total cases registered with the court, compared to 96.9% in 2021 and compared to 79.5% in 2020.

The report indicated that the Personal Status Court in Dubai is concerned with examining cases including the conditions of Muslim and non-Muslim souls, such as divorce, alimony, custody, etc., as well as money conditions such as confinement, appointment of trustees or removal, permission to sell or invest minor’s money, ratification of legal marriage contracts for Muslims, civil marriage contracts for others, testimonies of wills, legal notifications, inventory of heirs, registration of inheritance files for inventory and distribution, confirmation of related agreements, as well as divorce certificates, ratification of related agreements, etc. Other certificates related to the social status of community members in the Emirate of Dubai.

• The rate of adjudication of criminal cases related to immigration reached 101%, compared to 103% in 2021, and 101% in 2020.