MPs get a look at the US government’s UFO report. 120 sightings were analyzed. What exactly can be seen on the military videos?

Washington DC – “UFOs can pose a threat to national security,” warns US politician Sean Maloney in the New York Post. The Democrat was one of the first to get a glimpse of the Defense Ministry’s UFO secret report. It should be published on July 25th * – but most likely blackened in parts.

US MPs who sit on the Anti-Terrorism Committee have already been allowed to examine the top secret report. The FBI and Navy invited them to a high-security building. The UFO report is eagerly awaited in the country. The Pentagon studied the subject for a long time.

USA produces UFO secret report: FBI and Navy give first insight – MPs react with concern

The officials analyzed 120 suspicious sightings from the last 20 years. Verified military videos lay the foundation. The central passage of the UFO report *, which has already been revealed by the US media, still reads very openly: There would be no clear indications of alien flights. But one cannot rule out the presence of the aliens either.

“Obviously something is going on here that we can’t handle,” said Republican Tim Burchett, alarmed after his briefing. The Anti-Terrorism Committee agrees that the UFO findings have to be taken very seriously. Maloney calls for further investigation: “We have to find out what we are dealing with.”

USA UFO Report: Afraid of Aliens? Looking more towards China and Russia

However, the noticeable concern of US politicians is less likely to be directed towards an extraterrestrial threat. Rather, the fear applies to China and above all to Russia. These are not just traces of historical uncertainty *. There is currently an arms race going on in the sky, which is surprisingly little noticed by the public.

Almost unnoticed, Russia *, China * and the USA * have been researching so-called hypersonic weapons for years. They fly at five times the speed of sound and can thus overcome missile defense systems. Russia is also working on new carrier systems that will enable incalculable flight paths. Putin’s new nuclear weapons are said to be impossible to intercept.

Hypersonic weapons in UFO report? Obama speaks of inexplicable movements

The UFO videos show missiles that accelerate extremely and make abrupt changes of direction. “There is film material and recordings of objects in the sky that we do not know exactly what they are,” ex-US President Barack Obama revealed weeks ago, “we cannot explain how they move.”

An unknown flying object does not necessarily have to be controlled by an alien. The UFO sightings are always worrying for the USA. Perhaps some politicians would even prefer it to actually have an alien on board. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

