For the first time in Europe, a skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex will be auctioned, the Swiss auction house Koller has announced. The dinosaur, which lived about 67 million years ago, is almost 4 meters high and over 11.5 meters long and, according to a conservative estimate, should fetch 6 to 8 million euros. The auction is April 18.

The skeleton named Trinity “is one of the most spectacular extant T. Rex skeletons, a well-preserved and beautifully restored fossil,” said the Zurich auction house. It is the third time ever that a T. Rex has gone under the hammer.

The head ©AFP



More than half of Trinity's skeleton is composed of bones from three different T. Rex specimens found between 2008 and 2013 in the northwestern states of Montana and Wyoming in the United States, the sales catalog says. So far, only 32 adult T. Rexes have been found worldwide, according to a study published in 2021 in the scientific journal Nature. The Tyrannosaurus rex is one of the largest predators that lived on Earth.

In October 2020, the skeleton of a T. Rex in New York, named Stan, fetched a record $31.8 million (27 million euros) at auction. Last November, a Tyrannosaurus was also supposed to be auctioned in Hong Kong, but that fossil was withdrawn at the very last minute. Researchers discovered that replica bones had been used to complete the skeleton. The characteristic head turned out to be an exact copy of the previously auctioned Stan.

Incidentally, in 2016 Naturalis in Leiden was the very first museum in Europe to have a real T. Rex. The skeleton, named Trix, was discovered in 2013 in the prairie of Montana, USA. Archaeologists spent more than two years extracting and assembling all the bones from sandstone. More than three quarters of the skeleton was found.