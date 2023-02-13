By now you should know that Electronic Arts It’s not just FIFA, Madden or their sports offerings. Its range of proposals that offer all kinds of adventures is increasingly wide and for all tastes, only that it does take you by surprise that it suddenly appears Wild Hearts.

This is because, in general, Electronic Arts productions have a much more Western than Eastern focus. Now, this first attempt couldn’t have been better because it comes from the hand of Omega Force, a studio that is identified by the art and combat system that it prints on its video games.

Also, this is not the first Omega Force title with a hunting theme. At the time they had Toukiden, a game that was moderately successful, but worked perfectly for fans of the genre. Now in Wild Hearts a much deeper idea is noted, with well-established characters and a worthwhile gameplay experience.

Playing this new project leaves many teachings about what it seeks and aspires to, and it is appropriate to tell you what this new title is about, which can be a pleasant surprise for many fans of the genre.

The Kemono, the fusion of nature and huge beasts

The true protagonists of hunting games are, without a doubt, the huge beasts, those that, just by blowing on you, take you flying. Its existence is a mystery that you must solve and, in the end, you must obtain some kind of resource that will help you improve your equipment.

Kemono are the huge beasts that you find inside Wild Hearts. Sometimes they show a kind of grotesque appearance and sometimes something fantastic and beautiful. The point is that these beings are dangerous and fearsome at the same time. Defeating them is not an easy task, but the reward is well worth it after the task is completed.

Source: EA

To defeat these threats that are out of control you have a system called Karakuri which does not refer to the traditional use of a weapon with destructive power. It works in such a way that the user can take advantage of cube-shaped objects to be able to land powerful attacks on the huge enemies. The result is a spectacular, showy and, if well executed, effective movement.

When the Kemono are defeated, they leave resources which are used so that the development of the weapons progresses little by little. The goal is that the game gives you the material and you must get the most out of it so that the battles do not feel so impossible. The crafting element is key and it is important that you pay enough attention to it.

The beautiful Feudal Japan

Wild Hearts It’s that game that breaks the Electronic Arts norm of always offering a Western setting. Here the setting is oriental and is inspired by feudal Japan with a touch of invasion of nature. This is certainly an interesting combination because just as you see very Japanese structures, the natural elements saturate the screen a lot, which goes very well with the Kemono.

the scene of Harugasumi, as its name indicates, represents spring (haru in Japanese) where flowers abound. Then, natsukodachi It is located in a waterfall on the island with a hot and summer atmosphere (Natsu means summer). Akigakure is full of dry leaves, just like autumn itself and fuyufusagi It is the cold that is seen in the mountains. The best thing is that all these scenarios are from the city of Minato, which could be translated as port.

Source: EA

The stage proposal has all the visual guarantee that omega force print on your video games. The battles that you carry out with the Kemono will be spectacular thanks to the fact that they have a canvas in each stage that really makes them look great. There is always a space to fight, another to plan a strategy. Let’s say that the background has an important narrative element to contribute.

It’s easy to think that feudal Japan is an over-exploited resource in video games, but when a studio like omega force He takes advantage of it to present a new world, the result is outstanding. This is one of those times when the monster drop journey is really enjoyable because the scenery adds so much.

Wild Hearts and an anonymous character who receives the help of many strangers

games like Wild Hearts they always offer the opportunity for you to create a character and put yourself in the shoes of a hunter, in this case, of Kemono. These kinds of adventures transform you into a hero immediately, however, the reasons vary and that is immediately noticeable in the first hours of play.

From the beginning there is a kind of questioning about your reasons for fighting. What is your moral? what goal are you looking for? It is an approach that seems pretentious, but who would not like to be that anonymous hero who only seeks to use his sword for justice? You can also be that individual with well-grounded positive thoughts, it’s all there.

Source: EA

Now, the narrative of this adventure complements itself very well thanks to the different characters in it. At the beginning you meet Natsume, a girl who is a blacksmith who supports you in the creation of weapons and the use of Karakuri. Ujishige is a samurai who likes to drink and doesn’t fight as much anymore. Nobumitsu is key for you to complete tasks and get rewards.

All kinds of characters start from here and are already dedicated to raising your rank as a hunter, selling you items or informing you about the mythology that the game offers. The role of each of the individuals contributes a lot to the narrative and let’s say that they are that necessary rest between each battle with the Kemono.

The grace of Wild Hearts is in its combat and multiplayer

Wild Hearts’ combat system feels elegant and devastating at the same time, at least that was the impression when using a samurai sword. You really feel like a samurai doing the hard work of taking down a huge beast. It’s not that you just go on the attack and they are consecutive attacks one after the other, the rhythm matters too.

This is something to pay close attention to, especially since the game prioritizes attack animations over physics. That is to say, there is no kind of cancellation button, you must look for the precise moment to deliver that precise attack to damage the Kemono.

Source: EA

On the other hand, this game has the possibility of having multiplayer games, so it is very important to find other users to enjoy the true potential that this production by Omega Force and Electronic Arts offers. Just as it is fun to carry out a mission alone, it is more fun to attack enemies in the company of other players.

An additional detail that you should not lose sight of and that is very nice is that the gaming experience is not limited to a single platform, you can play with PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC users. In this way there are many more people, forming a much larger community, a detail that supports this kind of proposal.

Weapons are an item to explode in Wild Hearts

Players have various weapons to choose from and unlock, which means a lot of emphasis is placed on the theme of each player’s role in this experience. For example, there will be those who deal continuous damage, as well as those who will be at a distance or healing. There’s a little bit of everything.

You will see that little by little you are unlocking new weapons that completely change the way you play, which makes Wild Hearts feel versatile. To this we must add that the variety of the Kemono is also present and approaching them with different ways of attacking also helps and opens your eyes.

Source: EA

It is still a bit early to give definitive conclusions about this experience, however, we can already tell you that it is interesting, it adds a lot to the genre and it also has that unique visual presentation of Omega Force that makes it an option worth trying for everything. what it comes to offer.

