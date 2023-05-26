The first reactions ofTransformers: Rise of the Beasts” are being shared online. Early screenings of the latest movie of transformers of live-action took place on Wednesday night, two weeks before the seventh installment inspired by Beast Wars of the franchise hits theaters on June 9.

Set on Earth in 1994, “Rise of the Beasts” introduces a new faction of Transformers: Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) and the maximalswho join Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and the autobots to fight against Scourge (Peter Dinklage) and the terrorcons. How was the input received? transformers nostalgic for director Steven Caple Jr.? Critics seem to agree that there’s “more than meets the eye” in the thrilling, action-packed blockbuster, which continues the smaller-scale story of “bumblebee“.

“Rise of the Beasts it was great! Finally, the team Beast Wars appears in what is arguably the BEST film of transformers Until now,” wrote CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes. “There’s a lot of Brooklyn heart, humor and pride here; And all of that translates into nostalgic popcorn-eating fun.” Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted: “The new movie of transformers it’s pretty solid! I LOVE the Brooklyn setting: the maximals and Scourge they bring a new twist, and the action is impressive, especially in the New York scenes. Mirage It steals the show, but the real star is the best soundtrack full of early ’90s hip-hop hits. This ’90s kid had a blast.” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” draws inspiration from the story and toy line of “Beast Wars” from the 90s, which transformed costumed robots into prehistoric robobeasts instead of vehicles. The autobots Optimus Prime, bumblebee, Mirage (Pete Davidson) arcee (Liza Koshy) and wheeljack (Cristo Fernández) must join the Maximals: Optimus Primal, airazor (Michelle Yeoh) Rhinox (David Sobolov) and Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa) in their century-old war against the terrorcons to save the Earth from the planet eater Unicron (Colman Domingo). “You don’t need to know much. If anything, bumblebee arrived here in 1987 together with Optimus Prime, and have tried to take refuge on Earth until they can return to Cybertron. Ultimately, all you need to know is that they are trying to return to Cybertron,” Caple explained to The Hollywood Reporter about the prequel to “transformers” from 2007. “If you can go into this film with just that information, you will be able to fully understand it. It doesn’t mix with the 2006, 2007 timeline. In fact, we’re going in a direction that allows us to protect that side of the universe, but that’s all you need to know.” As for fans unfamiliar with Beast Wars, Caple said, “I would say just watch the movie itself. You don’t have to catch up on the Beast Wars franchise to see our movie. I feel like it’s a standalone story.”

Also starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback as the human heroes, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will be released exclusively in theaters on June 9. You can see more initial reactions below.

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts makes good use of the animated movie’s storyline and integrates the Maximals and Terrorcons to good effect. Stakes are high and Scourge is a terrifying and powerful villain. Action-packed with a lot of heart (albeit with some cheese on top). pic.twitter.com/SsMNnq6ZqH — Mark Pacis (insert fake checkmark here) (@PacManNR7) May 25, 2023

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts It’s really fun. It’s actually quite funny and the action is strong. I did find my eyes glazing over when they’d talk about this movie’s special object (this series sure loves those) but way better than Bay’s movies if not quite Bumblebee level. —Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 25, 2023

Totally dug #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts. It’s got some issues in the middle but it starts strong, has fantastic 90s hip hop, makes great use of the humans & the 3rd act is a blast. Plus I damn near jumped out of my seat at the end. Right up there with the 1st Bay & Bumblebee. pic.twitter.com/Hf1yPqGXWE — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 25, 2023

#Transformers: Rise of the Beasts plays like the ultimate Saturday morning cartoon. Some dope Transformers action. Anthony Ramos & Pete Davidson are great, even if some of the dialogue is a little clunky. It’s a lean, fun movie and a promising start to something exciting. pic.twitter.com/8Z75rnlgjS —BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2023

