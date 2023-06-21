“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” was finally unveiled in a star-studded world premiere in Rome on Monday night, drawing a packed gala screening at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, a short walk from the Vatican.

The gala screening was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to Tom Cruise He was holding an apparently impromptu meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Italian government.

The audience in the auditorium grew increasingly irritated at having to watch red carpet interviews previously conducted at the Spanish Steps, which began to seem like an endless loop on the venue’s screen, equipped with a Dolby Atmos sound system. for the special occasion.

However, there was warm applause when Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie and a large contingent of the film’s cast, which included Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis they finally arrived.

And as soon as Roma appeared on the screen, the audience started clapping and shouting: “Bravo Tom!”, which happened quite often during the screening.

The event was held in conjunction with the independent Alice in the City section of the Rome Film Festival, dedicated to films for young audiences. The film’s local distributor is Eagle Pictures, which has a local distribution partnership with Paramount. A substantial amount of this highly anticipated action movie was shot in the Italian capital.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” follows the events of “Fallout,” where Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) and his team of secret agents saved the world from a nuclear apocalypse amid a series of betrayals. The 2018 release was the highest-grossing installment in the franchise yet, grossing almost $800 million dollars at the worldwide box office.

The new film stars Cruise again, alongside franchise recurring actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby. New cast members include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales, and Charles Parnell.

As expected, the film received rave reviews upon its release for its impressive stunts. One of the most prominent and challenging scenes featured in the promo shows Cruise riding a motorcycle to the edge of a cliff.

Simon Pegg, who returns for “Dead ReckoningAfter appearing in all five of the previous installments, he told Variety that the core of the film is the relationship between Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, which began in 2011 with “Ghost Protocol“, in which McQuarrie participated as an uncredited screenwriter.

“It’s become kind of a self-perpetuating, evolving relationship, where they’ve challenged each other to take the story forward, scale up, and increase ambition,” Pegg noted.

The seventh installment ofMission Impossible” will be released on July 12 under Paramount distribution. You can see the reactions to the film below.

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the… pic.twitter.com/yAX0eJ1t1t — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Once again the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the best defined and most exciting sets shot in ways that really make you feel like you are in the middle of the action. The emphasis on capturing things on camera makes a BIG difference, and you can feel it. I also really liked the mission this time around and how the technology they are looking for influences the individual arcs of the characters.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it) With the inherent nature of being “part one” (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT —Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2023

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: PART ONE TO SCALE functions as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we could be on. (He doesn’t like it) With the inherent nature of being the “first part” (he said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible film. With the AI ​​being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing! pic.twitter.com/raHLqTwqEO —Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning is phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS every scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible movie. With the AI ​​being the villain, this seems like a warning. The action made my heart rate soar. That train scene is amazing!

I had the absolute best time watching #MissionImpossible – an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next pic.twitter.com/iNaKlDMH8l —Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2023

I had the best time watching #MissionImpossible, an impeccably made action movie that never fails to entertain. Each action sequence is long, crazy and intense. The story is big and sprawling, but I like how it felt complete and left you dying for what follows.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: I think Tom Cruise makes great productions, he’s so careful and meticulous that he knows what he wants in a final product and he knows what his audience wants to see. If only he was less egotistical I would like him :V