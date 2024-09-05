Joker 2, whose main title is Joker: Folly of Two, debuted at the recent Venice Film Festival, which, as we well know, is the main stage where films are premiered and after that, the reviews and opinions of sensitive film specialists manage to emerge, calibrate themselves and reach us, with articles that outline what we can expect.

Joker 2 has high expectations for two things, firstly, because the first film enchanted everyone and now, fans expect more and of a certain quality, and in theory, they already knew what to expect, however, the director gave a twist that, in fact, gives us new expectations from scratch, proposing a musical that adds a protagonist: Harley Quinn played by Lady Gaga.

The recent premiere of Joker 2 At the Festival, the first critiques by specialists have emerged, and they are actually quite disconcerting because they are so disparate. Some of them seem benevolent, while others somewhat destroy the hope that the film will be as good as the previous one. Find out the details below:

Owen Gleiberman, the critic of Variety mentions the following:

“The bad thing about the film is how little it makes us feel that [la sinopsis liberada]. There are many scenes with Arthur dressed as the Joker, defending himself in the courtroom, singing this song or that, sometimes in fantasy numbers that could almost be happening in his head. But there is no danger in his presence anymore. He is not trying to kill anyone and he is not leading a Revolution. He is simply singing and (sometimes) dancing while dreaming about the Joker.”

He also adds in his review: Joker 2 is,

“ambitious and superficially scandalous, but… a sequel that is too cautious.”

For his part, Pete Hammond of Deadline writes the following:

“A musical like no other”, and then he points out:

“Phoenix knows this character inside out, and in what others might say is a risky proposition, she dances, sings and sells this role like no other – while it doesn’t top her Oscar-winning performance in Joker, it at least finds a way to take it in a different and completely surprising direction. Gaga is cleverly understated – not the Harley Quinn we associate with Margot Robbie, but her own person, dressed casually and believably displaying affection and connection to the Joker and, more importantly, the man behind the makeup.”

From the perspective of David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter he summarizes:

It is a “unequal sequel” manages to “neutralize” to the Joker of Arthur, but Phoenix maintains a “fascinating interpretation”. Qualify as follows:

“Their musical numbers, both duets and solos, have a vitality that the often more austere film desperately needs. […]. Some will complain that Gaga is criminally underused in the film. But as much as it cries out for more outlandish numbers in which the singer-actress can shine, Lee has a full character arc. More of her would probably risk turning Folie à Deux into a Harley Quinn origin story.

One of the most scathing reviews is that of Vanity Fair in the words of Richard Lawson, Joker 2 has already debuted at the Venice Film Festival, however, it seems that critics agree that it is not worth it. which destroys the proposal by conceptualizing it as:

“grim sequel […] “surprisingly boring, a pointless procedure that seems to disdain its audience.”

For his part, David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives the coup de grace to Joker 2, commenting that the film is:

“extremely boring […] does everything possible to not have fun […]. Once again, Phillips has made a film that Joker himself would probably approve of. This time, however, I’m much less convinced that other people share the same enthusiasm for it. […].At no point does Phillips’s concept of denying pleasure become sophisticated or gratifying enough to justify the agony of sitting through it.”

Here are some of the positive reviews—or the most interesting impressions—of Joker 2in other media written in English.

Vulture’s Alison Wilmore concludes with the following:

”Phillips also can’t seem to put his finger on what Arthur is. He positions him as deeply sick at certain moments and completely aware and responsible for his own actions at others, sometimes guilty and sometimes a helpless victim. Overall, Arthur is built on, even when he thinks he’s taking control: a punching bag for the world and, more importantly, for the director, who subjects the character to so many indignities that he actually stops being pitiable and starts to resemble the joke – a very long, shaggy joke. By the end of Joker: Folie à Deux, we feel like that joke is on us.”

It seems that most critics agree that Joker 2 It’s a big disappointment, which fails to hold its own narrative threads and proposes incoherent characters, and which also manages to generate feelings of indignation among viewers, who have waited for years for the sequel. After this, will you give Phillips’ film a chance?

Joker 2: When will the film be released in Mexico?

The release date for Joker 2 It’s Thursday, October 3, for Mexican movie theaters. So, there’s less than a month left until we can be in the middle of the cinema singing the tragic story of Gotham’s most chilling duo.

The first film was released on October 4, 2019 in American theaters, the second part will arrive five years later in a new format and adding the enigmatic role of Harley Quinn. Are you ready to see the film?

