“I’m very happy. I really wanted to get vaccinated so I could see my whole family. The good thing about this one is that it is only one dose and it will not keep me coming back. Rosa García, a 79-year-old neighbor of La Unión, was the first in the Murcia region to be inoculated with the Janssen vial. It was in the pavilion of the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate in Cartagena, where around 2,000 people passed through yesterday, to protect themselves against the coronavirus with this and with Pfizer. With his sympathy and joy, he won over the nurses who, at around twelve thirty in the afternoon, prepared more than a thousand doses of Janssen in a dozen stations, –of the 4,650 received last week–, who arrived in Cartagena .

Today and tomorrow they will continue in the port city and in “other mass vaccination points in the Region,” explained the head of the Cartagena Public Health Service, Marisa Gutiérrez. That amount is scheduled to be joined today by another 4,000 doses.

One of the first to receive it was also Jesús Parens, 73, from the Mediterranean Urbanization. «You have to get vaccinated yes or yes. I do it for the tranquility of my family, my wife, my children and my grandchildren. When i arrive today [por ayer para el lector] I will enjoy them as I have not done for more than a year, “he said, while he was immunized.

These doses also went to private homes for dependent people or people with reduced mobility. Nurses also took to the streets to inoculate older people in cars. One of them was Francisca Contreras, 80 years old and from La Aljorra. «You have to get vaccinated. You do not have to be afraid. It is for the good of all, “she recommended, accompanied by her son.

Contreras’s attitude was that of the majority of the people from Cartagena who passed through the Cabezo Beaza sports center. Rosa Lorente and Dolores Sánchez were very aware, and they confessed that they did not care what vaccination they were given, because the important thing is to “protect themselves.”

The Cartagena City Council is already looking for new sites in anticipation that more vaccines will arrive in the coming weeks. For now, he is considering the possibility of enabling the Palacio de los Deportes or the facilities of the Eroski shopping center, now closed, to vaccinate around 9,000 people in a single day.