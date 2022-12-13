Víctor Erice is finishing these days the filming of Close the eyes, of which the first images have already been released. Filming has taken place in various locations in Granada, Almería and Asturias, and is now ending in Madrid. It represents his return to commercial cinema from the quince sun (1992), thirty years in which his career has passed with his back turned to theatrical releases. In those three decades he has directed short films, has collaborated on various collective films, has shot video installations and film essays, and maintained an audiovisual correspondence with the Iranian Abbas Kiarostami. He now returns to theaters with the story of a disappearance, and that revolves around the themes of identity and memory, common in the cinema of the 82-year-old Biscayan filmmaker, with Manolo Solo and José Coronado, as protagonists.

More information

Close the eyes has been co-written by Michel Gaztambide (Cows and Goya Award for There will not be peace for the evil ones) and starts when a television program in the style of Who knows where locate Miguel Garay, a veteran film director, former writer, who lives in retirement dedicated to fishing. That director made one film, and the second was left unfinished in 1990, when the main character, Julio Arenas, a close friend of the director and a successful movie star, disappeared. Of this second feature film, only the initial and final sequences have been finished, which will be broadcast by the television channel in a program tribute to the interpreter. Only a pair of shoes and his car by the sea remained from Arenas. There was never a body and the police concluded that he had suffered an accident.

Manolo Solo, as the director Miguel Garay, in ‘Cerrar los ojos’. manolo pavon

The investigation of the program provokes in the filmmaker, played by Manolo Solo, an emotional earthquake, his reunion with the people he met in his days as director and the memory of his friendship with the actor, played by José Coronado, who in At the time of his mysterious disappearance, he was 46 years old, had received a Goya award, and feared for the decline of his physique. The cast also includes Ana Torrent (the protagonist of The spirit of the hive), María León, Petra Martínez, Soledad Villamil, Mario Pardo, Elena Miquel and José María Pou.

Víctor Erice, on the set.

The name of Víctor Erice continues to be sacred in the world of auteur cinema: for example, he is the only Latin American filmmaker on the list recently published by the magazine Sight&Sound about the hundred best films in the history of cinema. His absence could have been broken by the adaptation of the haunting of shanghai in 1999, a novel by Juan Marsé on which he worked for three years and to which he dedicated 10 versions of the script, and which he ultimately did not shoot. The new film, the fourth feature film in Erice’s career, could be ready for next year’s Cannes festival, and his distributor, Avalon, has confirmed that it will be released in Spain next season.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe