Although the main series of the walking dead came to an end a couple of weeks ago, this universe is not going to stop as multiple spin-offs are already in development. one of these is Dead Cityof which, recently, The first images were released, where we can see the return of Maggie and Negan.

Through its Instagram account, AMC revealed the first images of The Walking Dead: Dead City, spin-off that will show us Negan and Maggie on a trip to New York years after the final events of the main series. Thus, this advance makes clear the relationship that these two characters will have.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about it, and it is unknown when it is that Dead City will be released Even so, this first look will continue with the arc of the protagonists, and that includes Negan trying to seek forgiveness from Maggie. Along with this, more series are in development, so it is very likely that in the future we will have more news about it.

Via: AMC