It is possible that the name EVERYWHERE may not be familiar to many, but if I mention that it is the next project of the creator of Grand Theft Auto Vwhich has been a key piece in the success of the saga gta from the third installment, maybe your perspective will change.

Even if you already knew about this metaverse project focused on creating experiences, but were not interested in it, what is revealed today could change your mind. The real secret of Leslie Benzies is not what EVERYWHERE is, but what is not.

Unlike story-driven action AAAs that resemble titles like gta, what has been seen so far is somewhat different. Welcome to mindseye.

When a small group of international media were invited to visit Build a Rocket Boy for an exclusive preview, it felt like Leslie Benzies and her team were working on something beyond what could be perceived. Upon arriving at their offices, they surprised us with shocking news: for the past 6 years, the producer of gta I had been working on two AAA games created simultaneously with next generation tools and ready to transform the gaming landscape: EVERYWHERE and mindseye. I will start by talking about the last one, since the first one had already been announced, but surely many will ask themselves right now: What is mindseye? Is it a new installment of gta to rival this game, or is it something else entirely? The truth is that it seems to be both at the same time, since Benzies and his team have decided to keep their cards hidden for now.

During the visit to the studio of Leslie Benzies, responsible for the successful GTA Vhe was asked if mindseye it would be a linear story or open world game. He laughed, looked at his communications director, and then replied, “It’s both and neither.”

The preview that was shown mindseye it included some scenes that seemed closer to an open-world game than a linear one, as well as content that was displayed on studio workers’ computers as they showed the offices. However, this does not guarantee anything and the study promised to provide more information in the coming months. “This is just the beginning,” they said.

Practically, mindseye it will be a AAA action game set in the near future that appears to be similar to California in appearance and setting, albeit with an apparently more serious tone than the Rockstar saga. In the video that was shown, shootings, car chases and action-packed scenes could be seen. In addition, the protagonist performed movements on foot, such as jumping over obstacles while running from the police. The main characters are played by real actors, whose appearances and movements have been captured for the game. It is exactly what is expected of a large “Triple A” project led by an experienced team.

But the truth is mindseye remains a mystery. The fact that the creator of the most successful game in history has such an ambitious game in development and still only offers small hints about it, even when it is quite advanced, shows great confidence. Confidence that they have something big on their hands and that they can afford to publicize the game when and how they want.

In fact, Leslie Benzies confidence in this project is so great that here comes another great detail: mindseye will be exclusive of EVERYWHERE. This presumed “successor to gtaNext-gen, big-budget ” will only be playable through the Build a Rocket Boy metaverse, on whatever platform it is available on. And also, it will be a paid game, unlike the game itself EVERYWHERE.

Although there is a possibility that this is all just an illusion, the presence of the creator of GTA V and one of the main people in charge of the series Grand Theft Auto since 2001 behind this idea makes one trust that EVERYWHERE and above all, mindseyeare the perfect strategy to attract players from another era, to try these new video game concepts that otherwise would not attract their attention.

No release date has been announced yet mindseyebut we know that it will be a paid game and can only be played through EVERYWHERE. The studio has promised more news on both titles this year, so we’ll be watching to see if these games live up to the expectations and vision of Leslie Benzies and his team.

