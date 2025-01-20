In fact, the specialized portal Footy Headlines has published How do you predict the home shirt that Adidas designs for Sevilla will be?. They clarify that it is based on their expectations and experience and that it is not a leak since it is still early for that.

The aforementioned source indicates that Adidas probably hires for Sevilla the ‘Shot 25’ pattern from his collection and from there he can incorporate the symbols of the Nervionense club, relying on red and always letting white predominate. It is also to see how the next sponsor campaign will be implemented on the chest Since this season it has been decided to maintain the blue of the brand for the home shirt, leaving the visitor and the alternative to have a different color (white and gold respectively).

The possible design of the Sevilla shirt for the 2025-26 season





The t-shirt, which It is expected to be presented in July at the expense of the agreement between the brand and the club still being made official, it would have a similar collar, always according to Footy Headlinessimilar to the one presented by the current Real Madrid shirt, circular and combining red and white.









Adidas already dressed Sevilla between 1979 and 1983. He will replace Castore, who, after signing for four seasons with the club in 2022, will see his relationship with the Nervionense team interrupted sooner than expected.