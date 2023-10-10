Nintendo has published some new preview images of the next store that will open in Kyoto. The images show a mockup of the interior and exterior of the store, which are fully stocked with a variety of products from Nintendo of Mario, Splatoon and more. Of note is the fact that it doesn’t seem to have as much character art as other stores. Nintendoalthough this does not take away anything from the store’s impressiveness.

You can see the images below:

The store of Nintendo Kyoto is scheduled to open on October 17, 2023.

Via: Nintendo Soup

Editor’s note: Wow! It looks beautiful, definitely a sure visit if you visit Kyoto.