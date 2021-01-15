A month ago, we informed you that the release date of the Mortal Kombat movie had already been confirmed, which will reach both theaters and directly to the HBO Max subscription service, which will reach Spanish lands during the second half of this year. year 2021, although still without a specific date.

Today, thanks to the team of Entertainment Weekly, we were able to take a look at the first images of the Mortal Kombat movie. However, and despite the fact that we are three months away from the film’s arrival on the market, we still do not have a trailer, so for now all fans of the franchise must calm their hype with the images that we show you below .

First images of the Mortal Kombat movie

In addition to the images that you can see above, the medium has shared some other image, where we can see the cast of protagonists in full action. But the images are not the only novelty that we have been able to know thanks to this report, since it has also been confirmed that the film is being sought to receive an R rating, something logical given the violence that is intrinsic to the Mortal Kombat franchise.

It must be remembered that the first Mortal Kombat movie is considered by many to be one of the best video game adaptations that have been made in the cinema, despite the special effects that the film had. For this reason, there are many who hope to see how this new adaptation will be, which has had a not inconsiderable budget.

Mortal Kombat launches in theaters and hits HBO Max on April 16.