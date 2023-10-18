The world condemned the attack on Al Ahli Arab hospital, in the north of the Gaza Strip, which left hundreds dead and injured by a bombardment this Tuesday, October 17. However, authorship is not assumed. Israel nor the Islamist group Hamaswhich complete eleven days in conflict. (LIVE | Israel denied responsibility for the hospital; Biden said it was ‘the other party’)

From the European Council to the World Health Organization (WHO), Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and different governments around the world have raised their voices to condemn the attack that left at least 500 dead, as confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health of the strip, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

The WHO strongly condemned the attack, pointing out that although this medical center had an evacuation order from the Israeli Army, it was not carried out given “the current insecurity, the critical condition of many patients and the lack of ambulances, personnel , beds in the health system and alternative shelters for the displaced”.

Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED KNOW

“I am speechless,” was the first thing the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, managed to say.

Images released after the attack show burned-out vehicles around the hospital.

What did Israel say about the accusations?



Following the accusations, Israel denied this Wednesday that the massacre of hundreds of people due to a bombing of the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza had taken place and assured that the building is not destroyed, that it has not suffered serious damage and that there was only a minor explosion. magnitude in the adjacent parking lot caused by a failed rocket from the Gazan group Islamic Jihad.

The scene at Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital on October 18, 2023 following Tuesday’s explosion after the building was hit by an airstrike. Photo: MOHAMMED SABLE. EFE

“The explosion at the Al Ahli hospital is due to an Islamic Jihad rocket, whose launch failed. They are inflating the casualty figures. There was no direct impact on the hospital,” the Armed Forces spokesman said in a press conference. Israelis, Daniel Hagari.

“There is no structural damage to the building, the walls are whole, there is no crater, there is no damage except in the parking lot,” Hagari insisted, reiterating that there was no attack by the Israeli Army in this place, “neither by air, land or sea”.

Hagari explained that at 6:59 p.m. (local time, 3:59 p.m. GMT) the launch of about 10 Islamic Jihad rockets was observed from a cemetery near the hospital and that one of them, as is common, lost trajectory and fell on the place.

He also showed at the press conference aerial photos of the parking lot taken by an Israeli drone after news of the bombing spread, he explained. The images show a space of about 20 by 40 meters next to the hospital, with around twenty cars parked, several of them burned, but only two or three seriously destroyed.

Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

What the Islamic Jihad group said



For its part, the group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) denied responsibility for the explosion in the Al Ahli Hospital in Gazarejected the Israeli accusation that it was the failed launch of one of its rockets that caused hundreds of deaths and accused Israel of committing “the brutal massacre.”

The Islamist movement – the second force with the most military potential in Gaza after the Hamas group – assured that Israel “makes up lies” and “is trying to evade its responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed by bombing” the medical center compound in the city. from Gaza, where About 2,000 civilians were taking refuge.

There is talk of around 500 dead in the attack on the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

“We affirm that the accusations promoted by the enemy (Israel) are false and unfounded, and that YIP, like the rest of the resistance forces in Gaza, does not use places of worship or public facilities, especially hospitals, as military posts to store weapons or launch missiles,” the group added in a statement.

He added that “the presence of reporters, eyewitnesses and videos filmed at the time of the bombing,” as well as “the weight of the warhead, the angle of the bomb’s fall and the magnitude of the destruction” are “documented evidence that confirm” that “it was an aerial bombardment from a fighter plane.

