We are only a month away from the premiere of the fifth season of cobra kai on Netflix. In this way, the streaming company has revealed new images of the show, where we not only see some of the already familiar faces, but also the return of a character that fans have been waiting to see for a long time: Mike Barnes.

For those who don’t remember, Mike Barnes was Daniel’s rival in The Karate Kid III. Considering that Terry Silver, the main antagonist of this film, appeared in the fourth season, it was only a matter of time before this fearsome adversary, played once again by Sean Kanan, had a role in the series.

Alongside this, we were also given a new look at Johnny, Daniel, Chozo, Robie, Miguel, and many more characters.

Remember, the fifth season of cobra kai Coming to Netflix on September 9. In related topics, here you can see the most recent trailer of this series.

Editor’s Note:

At this rate, the only classic character who needs to have a role in cobra kai is Hilary Swank, who starred The New Karate Kid. Although the odds are pretty low, don’t lose hope of seeing this character once again.

Via: Netflix