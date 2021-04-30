It’s been two years since Game of Thrones came to an abrupt end and, despite widespread disappointment, HBO You haven’t stopped working on a license that you still believe in and that can yield great results. Proof of this is having started filming House of the Dragon, the first spin-off of Game of Thrones based on the novel of the same name George RR Martin which has now shown its first images located on the recording set. The photographs are courtesy of the fan account named after the series itself and that has been able to obtain three images of the new HBO fiction, in fact the first we see of this long-awaited television fiction.

In them we can see Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma d’Arcy (Truth Seekers), and Daemon Targaryen, whom he will play Matt smith (The Crown, Doctor Who), in what appears to be a tense conversation that concludes with each one walking away. The desert setting sets the tone for the scene, which is characterized by the classic elements of a Targaryen: the elegant clothes and, above all, the platinum blonde hair.

HBO is working on three new Game of Thrones spin-offs

At the moment, not many details have emerged of what story House of the Dragon will tell, the first spin-off of the multiple planned after the conclusion of Game of Thrones. What we do know is that it will take place 300 years before the history of Game of Thrones and that will focus on the targaryen family, which always played a fundamental role in shaping Poniente. House of the Dragon is scheduled to premiere sometime to be determined next year. 2022, so it is more than likely that we will continue to discover details and see images in the coming months.