They started their relationship a little over a year and a half ago.in mid-2023, but they have barely been seen together, if not ever. At least, not like now, in total harmony and in the company of the family.

As published this Wednesday by magazines such as Ten Minutes and Week, the couple has been in Alcañizwhere the pilot and the journalist were accompanied by the athlete’s parents and sister.

According to the publications, these days the couple has also taken the opportunity to be together and celebrate Christmas Eve in Oviedoto where the sports journalist traveled on the pilot’s private plane with the three children she had with Marc Bartra.

Of course, they have not yet taken the step of living together, since, for the moment, She continues to live in Sitges, Barcelona, ​​while he has established his residence in Monte Carlo.

However, they are lucky enough to spend a lot of time together, both for leisure and work, since Melissa, being a sports journalist specialized in F1, travels to all the circuits where the Asturian athlete races.